27-year-old who launched a 7-figure business says this was his biggest mistake

When Roger Jin launched the international snack subscription service Treats, he drained the $5,000 in savings, put his personal expenses on his credit cards and worked seven days a week. He went all in.

When Treats started growing, he was thrilled. He was also, however, busy beyond any reasonable measure. And, looking back, his biggest mistake in getting Treats off the ground was in not hiring staff soon enough, he says.

Compelled by determination and momentum, Jin tried to do everything himself.