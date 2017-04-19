27-year-old who launched a 7-figure business says this was his biggest mistake

Now, Jin has four full-time employees, two part-time and an intern. He works out of his apartment in San Francisco. The staff works remotely from their respective apartments. Jin subcontracts the assembly of boxes and inventory management to Good Source, the fulfillment operation of Goodwill.
Jin hired his first full-time employee off of Craigslist on September 23, 2016, more than a year after he launched Treats. That first employee recommended his second and third hires and, that winter, Jin hired his fourth employee, whom he also found via Craigslist.
Craiglist may sound old-school for a start-up, but the 27-year-old entrepreneur is a fan.
"Craigslist is actually a great channel for finding talent. It's quick, easy, free or relatively inexpensive to throw up a post, and most importantly it still gets a huge amount of traffic from people browsing — even to this day," Jin says. "I'm a huge believe that we're all surrounded by people of talent, it's just a matter of finding the right talented people to work with!"
