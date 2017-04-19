3 ways to keep overqualified employees happy

Overqualified employees often pose a flight risk, but there are ways to keep them in place, according to Berrin Erdogan, professor of management at Portland State University, who has run several studies on overqualified employees.
In general, workers who think they are too good for a position are probably already looking for a new one. "Those who are objectively over-educated for their jobs also are likely to change jobs more quickly," says Erdogan in a recent reddit Ask-me-Anything question and answer session.
"There is a positive correlation between perceived overqualification and turnover intentions. This could be because they are bored but also because they have the qualifications to actually leave."