3 ways to keep overqualified employees happy

Overqualified employees likely see the job they are in as a stepping stone, Erdogan says.

For a company, the decision to hire an overqualified employee involves weighing the cost of turnover if that employee leaves quickly with the benefits the employees' skills can bring into the company. "You get more skills, but someone who is more of a flight risk," says Erdogan.

There are ways that the overqualified employee and employer can make the situation less uncomfortable and more permanent, however.

"My own research, as well as that of others, also has shown that there are conditions under which feelings of overqualification do not translate into higher turnover," says Erdogan.

Here's what helps keep overqualified employees in place.

1. Agency

Employees who have a say in the way their work environment is run, even if they are overqualified, are likely to stay.

"We found that empowerment plays the role of a buffer. When employees have autonomy, and when they feel that they have the ability to influence their work environment (rather than being expected to take a passive, cog-in-a-machine approach to work), their turnover rate is no different from others," says Erdogan.

2. Similarly talented coworkers

If overqualified employees interact and work with others at their level, that can keep those employees around, she says.