7 things you must do to effectively manage remote workers

The modern entrepreneur runs his or her business anywhere from a living room to a local cafe to a bungalow on a tropical island.
These entrepreneurs often outsource their business to anywhere from one to several dozen remote workers, while other business owners employ workers but don't require them to be physically present in the business.
Remote work is fast becoming the new normal and for a good reason. First, employees and freelancers love the freedom of working from anywhere, and second, the pool of available talent is dramatically larger when you aren't limited to your city for workers.
Managing your remote workers
Whether your remote workers are actual employees or people you outsource to, it's important that you manage them effectively to ensure consistency and productivity. Turnover tends to be high in situations where you don't have your team close at hand. Missed deadlines and mistakes due to miscommunication are also a problem.
With that said, the ability to work remotely is a huge incentive to many employees, so if you manage your workforce right, you can easily have a loyal, productive and satisfied team of workers to help you and your business succeed. Here are seven ways to accomplish just that.