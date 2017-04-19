As Mike Pence travels through Asia, questions arise about future of US involvement

"North Korea is going to overshadow his first two stops; he will be wanting to explain to both our allies the perimeters of the recently completed trump policy on North Korea. And also seek their views on how best to address the North Korea threat," Klinger told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has suggested he neglected to label China a currency manipulator because Beijing is assisting in "the North Korean problem," but Sean King, senior vice president of Park Strategies suggested otherwise: "I want to know what help China is giving us on North Korea because as far as I see it, they're not doing anything."

King told CNBC on Tuesday that, instead, Japan will certainly support the U.S. against North Korea.

"[Japan] is probably telling Pence, hey listen, we're behind you — security alliance and all that. You protect the Senkakus, we're with you on North Korea. But if Trump has entered this so-called era of strategic impatience, just make sure if you do anything on the North, we don't end up as collateral damage."

However, despite worries of North Korea's nuclear missile capabilities, Klinger said he believed the North Korea issue could be less serious than it seemed.

"In my discussions with Trump administration officials, I get much less of a concern that we're about to do some kind of a military strike, then the view one gets from the public statements," he said. "Mr. Trump, the vice president and others have all made a series of really ominous statements that would seem to indicate we're on the cusp of some kind of military action. But I think behind the scenes, it's far more calm."