Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News   

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News, parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said.

In an internal memo obtained by NBC News, Fox said the decision was made in collaboration with outside counsel.

"By ratings standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news," the memo said.

The memo, signed by Rupert Murdoch and his sons, Lachlan and James, also reiterated Fox's "consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect."

CNBC confirmed that Tucker Carlson will take over the 8 p.m. ET timeslot.

The Murdoch family did not finalize their decision to let O'Reilly go until Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month, a slew of major brands pulled their advertisements from Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" amid allegations of sexual harassment, which O'Reilly has denied.

Earlier in April, The New York Times reported that he or Fox settled five cases, totaling about $13 million.

The scandal prompted 21st Century Fox to commission an investigation into O'Reilly's behavior, the Times reported.

The newspaper said that the results would help determine O'Reilly's fate at the company, which is run by the Murdoch family.

The storm clouds over O'Reilly have fueled further questions about Fox's company culture.

Last summer, Roger Ailes resigned from his leadership positions at the company in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

O'Reilly is the latest Fox personality to leave the network. His exit follows that of Gretchen Carlson, Greta Van Susteren and Megyn Kelly. Van Susteren has since joined MSNBC, while Kelly has moved to NBC News.

