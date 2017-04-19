    ×

    Coca-Cola puts vacation destinations on labels in update of ‘Share a Coke’ names on bottles campaign

    Coca-Coca first ran its "Share a Coke" campaign back in 2011, where people could personalize a bottle of soda with their name, replacing the brand's iconic logo. Originating in Sydney, Australia, the company wanted an idea that would create impact and get picked up on social media.

    Since then, more than 70 countries have run the campaign, and it won seven awards at the 2012 Cannes Lions advertising festival. Coke saw a surge in sales after it ran the campaign in the U.S. in 2014, and ran it again in 2015, with machines that could personalize bottles.

    Coca-Cola U.K will use popular vacation destinations on its labels
    Coca Cola
    Now, as the Coca-Cola Company prepares for incoming chief executive James Quincey to succeed Muhtar Kent on May 1, it has revamped the campaign, putting popular vacation destinations on bottles in the U.K. from next month.

    Holiday hotspots featuring on the packaging include Hawaii, Bali, Ibiza and Miami, and Coke will also give away 11 million samples of its Zero variant at cities and festivals. People will also have a chance to win a holiday, in the initiative which is "designed to remind people of the refreshment and great taste that only an ice-cold Coke can bring on a hot summer day," according to an online statement.

    A "significant" marketing spend will push the new bottles, including a TV commercial, digital billboards, social media and "influencer" marketing, according to the statement.

    "'Share a Coke' was a global phenomenon which took product personalization to the next level. The 2014 campaign earned a number of awards and mass-scale engagement with our customers online and in-store," said Aedamar Howlett, the company's marketing director Great Britain.

    "This year, we are building on its success by reminding people in the U.K. why Coke makes summer more special; while giving them the opportunity to share a Coke with loved ones in some of the most desirable locations across the world."

    Coke's "Pool Boy" ad, showing a young woman and her brother admiring a male swimming pool attendant, will launch on TV and cinema on May 19. It is currently running online, and has been viewed 3.7 million times.

