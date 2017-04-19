Coca-Cola puts vacation destinations on labels in update of ‘Share a Coke’ names on bottles campaign

Coca-Coca first ran its "Share a Coke" campaign back in 2011, where people could personalize a bottle of soda with their name, replacing the brand's iconic logo. Originating in Sydney, Australia, the company wanted an idea that would create impact and get picked up on social media.

Since then, more than 70 countries have run the campaign, and it won seven awards at the 2012 Cannes Lions advertising festival. Coke saw a surge in sales after it ran the campaign in the U.S. in 2014, and ran it again in 2015, with machines that could personalize bottles.