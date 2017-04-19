Cramer Remix: Thanks to Apple and Samsung, this group just got its mojo back

    ×

    As semiconductor stocks rally off supplier Lam Research's strong earnings report, Jim Cramer took to the charts of three cellphone chipmakers for a closer look at the sector's big winners.

    The "Mad Money" host turned to Strategic Portfolio Solutions' Suz Smith for her take on the daily charts of Microchip Technology, Micron, and Advanced Micro Devices, three high-performing semiconductor plays.

    All three charts showed the stocks gearing up for a rally that Smith said could push each name up nearly $10 from its current trading price.

    The chart of Advanced Micro Devices, the best performing semiconductor stock of 2016 that has flattened lately, showed the stock settling above its March lows. Like in the others, indicators showed the stock turning up out of oversold territory as well.

    "This year, though, because Apple and Samsung both have new, hot smartphones, the cellphone oriented chipmakers have gotten their mojo back, and that means AMD's stock has more competition," Cramer said, adding that AMD's upcoming earnings report could make or break its newfound gains.

    Micron Inc.
    Seokyong Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    On the topic of tech, Cramer spoke with the Ori Hadomi, CEO of Israeli company Mazor Robotics, which has been developing groundbreaking technology that helps doctors perform spine surgeries.

    Hadomi told the "Mad Money" host on Wednesday that using Mazor's technology during surgeries has proven reduce complications and lead to fewer revision surgeries, benefits that hospitals around the United States have eagerly embraced.

    "Hospitals really promote and market the procedure, and that's, in many ways, a result of the fact that we have sufficient data and sufficient clinical data to show them … the effectiveness of this technology," the CEO said.

    The company is expanding rapidly, a leader in the space that sells its robots for over $1 million an piece and recently partnered with Medtronic, a giant spine-focused medical device maker.

    "The ability to have access, to walk together, with such a giant player in the spine [space], having access to all the biggest academic centers, hospitals around the world, both in the U.S. and out of the U.S., is something that is part of our growth strategy," Hadomi said of the partnership.

    Cramer also looked into turmoil in the pharmaceutical sector stemming from the FDA's rejection of a key rheumatoid arthritis drug developed by Incyte in partnership with Eli Lilly.

    Both of the drugmakers' stocks got hit hard by the surprise denial, with Incyte dropping from $140 down to $126 and Eli Lilly sliding from $85 to $82, trading as low as $80 on Wednesday.

    Cramer's take, however, was more optimistic than the majority of the Street because both companies' pipelines are strong, and they are centered in the hottest areas of biotechnology, Incyte in cancer immunotherapy, and Eli Lilly in diabetes.

    "Yes, both Incyte and its partner Eli Lilly did deserve to go down on the news. But at these levels, I think these stocks are worth buying," Cramer said. "Incyte for speculation, Lilly as a longer-term investment. Just be careful, you might get a chance to buy some Incyte even lower because once the company prices the big secondary offering that so many people are expecting, it has yet to occur."

    Pedestrians walk past the IBM building in New York.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Pedestrians walk past the IBM building in New York.

    Wall Street turned negative on IBM after the tech giant's earnings showed yet another year-over-year revenue decline, so Cramer examined the company's botched turnaround and compared it to three successful transitions that were marred by IBM's slide.

    Cramer said the company could take some hints from three others whose strong comebacks were lost amid the IBM-related chaos: Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Wal-Mart.

    Not only do all three companies have juicy yields that give investors and incentive to wait for results, but all three of their CEOs focused on cutting costs and re-energizing the consumer giants, positioning them for growth in the coming years, Cramer said.

    "Unlike Coke, unlike McDonald's, unlike Wal-Mart, the fact that IBM's turn hasn't happened yet since [CEO Ginny] Rometty took over in 2012, makes me feel that if they don't get it right this year, then maybe the shareholder base, perhaps even largest shareholder Warren Buffett, will demand to bring in a new leader who can finally get the job done," Cramer concluded.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Marseille, France, April 19, 2017.
    Robert Pratta | Reuters
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Marseille, France, April 19, 2017.

    Ahead of Sunday's elections in France, Cramer decided to take a look back at Brexit to see what investors can learn from major, volatility-prone foreign events.

    First and foremost, the "Mad Money" host insisted that while individual investors should be aware of upcoming elections in France, Germany, and the U.K., acting on fears of negative results can be detrimental to their portfolios.

    "We tend to read everything negative into European elections because of the market's initial reaction to Brexit and the shocking declines it caused around the globe, including here," Cramer said.

    But looking closely at the market's actions post-Brexit, when U.S. stocks snapped back within a week of the event, it became clear to Cramer that hedge funds — those who live to trade, not invest — were largely responsible for the selling spree.

    So, if investors are concerned about stocks in light of European elections, think about buying the downturn or simply holding your positions.

    "Selling because of European politics has been a mistake endlessly," Cramer insisted.

