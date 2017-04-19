Cramer Remix: Thanks to Apple and Samsung, this group just got its mojo back

On the topic of tech, Cramer spoke with the Ori Hadomi, CEO of Israeli company Mazor Robotics, which has been developing groundbreaking technology that helps doctors perform spine surgeries.

Hadomi told the "Mad Money" host on Wednesday that using Mazor's technology during surgeries has proven reduce complications and lead to fewer revision surgeries, benefits that hospitals around the United States have eagerly embraced.

"Hospitals really promote and market the procedure, and that's, in many ways, a result of the fact that we have sufficient data and sufficient clinical data to show them … the effectiveness of this technology," the CEO said.

The company is expanding rapidly, a leader in the space that sells its robots for over $1 million an piece and recently partnered with Medtronic, a giant spine-focused medical device maker.

"The ability to have access, to walk together, with such a giant player in the spine [space], having access to all the biggest academic centers, hospitals around the world, both in the U.S. and out of the U.S., is something that is part of our growth strategy," Hadomi said of the partnership.

Cramer also looked into turmoil in the pharmaceutical sector stemming from the FDA's rejection of a key rheumatoid arthritis drug developed by Incyte in partnership with Eli Lilly.

Both of the drugmakers' stocks got hit hard by the surprise denial, with Incyte dropping from $140 down to $126 and Eli Lilly sliding from $85 to $82, trading as low as $80 on Wednesday.

Cramer's take, however, was more optimistic than the majority of the Street because both companies' pipelines are strong, and they are centered in the hottest areas of biotechnology, Incyte in cancer immunotherapy, and Eli Lilly in diabetes.

"Yes, both Incyte and its partner Eli Lilly did deserve to go down on the news. But at these levels, I think these stocks are worth buying," Cramer said. "Incyte for speculation, Lilly as a longer-term investment. Just be careful, you might get a chance to buy some Incyte even lower because once the company prices the big secondary offering that so many people are expecting, it has yet to occur."