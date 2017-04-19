Cramer Remix: Thanks to Apple and Samsung, this group just got its mojo back

As semiconductor stocks rally off supplier Lam Research's strong earnings report, Jim Cramer took to the charts of three cellphone chipmakers for a closer look at the sector's big winners.
The "Mad Money" host turned to Strategic Portfolio Solutions' Suz Smith for her take on the daily charts of Microchip Technology, Micron, and Advanced Micro Devices, three high-performing semiconductor plays.
All three charts showed the stocks gearing up for a rally that Smith said could push each name up nearly $10 from its current trading price.
The chart of Advanced Micro Devices, the best performing semiconductor stock of 2016 that has flattened lately, showed the stock settling above its March lows. Like in the others, indicators showed the stock turning up out of oversold territory as well.
"This year, though, because Apple and Samsung both have new, hot smartphones, the cellphone oriented chipmakers have gotten their mojo back, and that means AMD's stock has more competition," Cramer said, adding that AMD's upcoming earnings report could make or break its newfound gains.