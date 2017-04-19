Cramer's lightning round: Do not invest in this airline stock (Hint: It's not United)

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

JetBlue Airways: "No. I mean, if we're going to the airlines, it's going to be this. It's going to be Southwest Air[lines], which the charitable trust petition club members know is my favorite and after that it's going to be Alaska [Air Group], and then it's going to be Delta. We are not going to go down to JetBlue. It's had a good run, but we are not going to invest in Jetblue."

Nutanix: "No, no. If we're going to be in that area, we're going to go with a good balance sheet and a good dividend. We're going to go with Cisco, which my charitable trust owns. C-S-C-O!"

Mondelez International: "I am going to tell you to hold it, and I'm going to tell you to hold it because I think there's great value there. I think [CEO] Irene Rosenfeld's in the last year of a turnaround, and that therefore you have to own it. I think it's a stable, good grower, not great, but it could accelerate, and I like snacks. So my answer is it could creep up over time. It is not going to be an overnight success, but it can creep up over time unless they put the company up for sale, which is highly unlikely. But do not sell. Do not sell Mondelez."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals: "That's the most speculative one [out of GW Pharmaceuticals, Therapix, and Zynerba]. GW Pharma is, I'd say, the most, let's say, well-known and able to withstand any pressure, the pressure being legalization. Legalization nationwide is going to hurt both companies."

