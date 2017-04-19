    ×

    Credit Suisse sees Coca-Cola returning to profit growth next year after long dry stretch for beverage giant

    A man delivers beverages from a Coca-Cola truck in New York City.
    Credit Suisse raised its rating for Coca-Cola shares to outperform from neutral, saying the beverage company's new "asset-light" business model will drive profit growth for the next two years.

    Coca-Cola President James Quincey, who becomes CEO on May 1, has vowed to refranchise and sell 100 percent of the company's North American bottling operations by the year-end.

    "After the refranchising, the core Coke business will deliver EPS growth not seen for at least the last five years," analyst Laurent Grandet wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We expect price/mix will more than compensate for soft CSD [carbonated soft drinks] volumes with continued volume growth in select NCB [non-carbonated beverages] categories, complemented further by strong growth in equity earnings from the bottlers and Monster Beverage investments."

