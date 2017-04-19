Early movers: MS, BLK, USB, TXT, IBM, YHOO, GS, AVGO, NAVI & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Morgan Stanley — In contrast to rival Goldman Sachs Tuesday, the firm beat Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It earned $1 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 88 cents a share, in what CEO James Gorman called the firm's best quarter in years. The results were driven by a solid performance in investment banking.

BlackRock — The asset manager reported adjusted quarterly profit of $5.25 per share, well above estimates of $4.89 a share. Revenue did come in slightly below consensus. Higher investment advisory fees and an improvement in securities lending revenue helped drive results.

US Bancorp — The regional bank beat estimates by two cents a share, with quarterly profit of 82 cents. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. The bank's results were aided by loan growth.

Textron — The maker of Bell helicopters reported adjusted quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue missed forecasts, however, and Textron also cut its full-year forecast to reflect its acquisition of recreational vehicle maker Arctic Cat.

International Business Machines — IBM earned an adjusted $2.38 per share for the first quarter, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of forecasts, however, and declined compared to a year earlier for the 20th consecutive quarter. Profit margins fell across its various business units, including ones that the company is counting on for future growth.

Intuitive Surgical — The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $5.09 per share, 12 cents a share above estimates. The surgical products maker's revenue came in above forecasts, as well, and the company raised its 2017 forecast for the number of procedures performed using its da Vinci surgical robots.

Yahoo — Yahoo came in four cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 18 cents per share. Revenue was higher than analysts had anticipated. This should be Yahoo's last report in its current form, with the company expecting the sale of its core internet business to Verizon to close in June.

UBS — UBS was fined about $2 million by Switzerland's stock exchange for a late release of price-sensitive information. The fine stems from a change in strategy announced by the bank in October of 2012.

Baidu — Baidu will launch a self-driving car technology effort in July, as the China-based web services company expands its push into artificial intelligence.

Broadcom — The chipmaker may team with a Japanese government-backed fund to launch a joint bid for Toshiba's semiconductor unit, according to Japan's Asahi newspaper.

Navient — Navient has agreed to buy a roughly $6.9 billion student loan portfolio from JPMorgan Chase. The student loan servicer gets a portfolio consisting of $3.2 billion in private loans and about $3.7 billion in federal loans. JPMorgan has not originated any new student loans since 2013.

Comcast, Charter Communications — The two stocks are rated "buy" in new coverage at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in a report on cable and telecommunications stocks. The firm said Comcast, the parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC, is well-positioned for continued market share gains in broadband, and that Charter is in the midst of a successful multi-year turnaround.

21st Century Fox — Bill O'Reilly is unlikely to return to his Fox News show following his current vacation, according to multiple reports.

Goldman Sachs — Citi upgraded the investment bank's stock to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation, following yesterday's post-earnings tumble for the stock.

Chesapeake Energy — Evercore added the energy producer's stock to its "Tactical Outperform" list, praising the company's effort to shore up its balance sheet and adjusting its asset base.