Full interview with investor David Katz on his favorite banks, dividend picks right now

Value investor David Katz shared his market views in an interview on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Wednesday.



On favorite financial ideas: "We've talked about financials for the last six months. We were early and right ... What we've said is if there is any sort of pullback we would start to aggressively buy. We think you've had that pullback with very good fundamentals," Katz said. "So our favorites would be JPMorgan or a Wells Fargo. We like Morgan Stanley's print today."



On dividend stock picks: "General Mills or UPS or AbbVie. All very good business paying 4 to 4 1/2 percent out to shareholders," he said. "You're getting a very good combination of current income, low volatility and upside."



Katz is the chief investment officer of Matrix Asset Advisors, a New York-based investment firm.



