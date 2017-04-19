President Trump's message to immigrant communities is clear: We are coming for you, undocumented and authorized immigrants alike.

Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order directing a 220-day review of the H-1B visa program, a temporary worker visa program for high-skilled workers. The review is aimed at creating stricter access to the visa program. If money talks, the White House's 2018 proposed federal budget echoes the president's hard-line stance on immigration.

The proposed budget, which Congress will vote on at the end of April, requests $2.6 billion to fulfill Trump's executive order to build a wall along the southern border. More alarming is the request of massive funds to create the president's deportation force; a force which is already terrorizing immigrant communities across the country.

The proposed budget requests $314 million for the hiring of 500 new Border Patrol agents and 1,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in 2018. That's in sharp contrast to the $6.6 million ICE requested to hire 100 new officers in 2017. In addition, the 2018 budget proposal requests an increase of $1.5 billion for expanded detention.

Trump has not used the term, "deportation force" since taking office in January. However, the numbers don't lie — if approved, the federal budget will create a deportation machine like we have never seen before.

Under current policies, such as the Homeland Security Appropriations Act, there are Congress-mandated quotas for detention facilities to "maintain a level of not less than 34,000 detention beds," creating a clear incentive to detain. The proposed increase of $1.5 billion to expand detention facilities will most certainly mean increased levels of government-mandated quotas. According to Fox news (which is apparently the president's preferred news source), ICE already jails more than 42,000 immigrants in detention facilities across the U.S. (this figure has been verified with immigrant-rights organizations).

For-profit-detention centers have been at the center of controversies surrounding their inhumane treatment of immigrants. Homeland Security's own advisory council called out "the inferiority of the private prison model from the perspective of governance and conditions." Yet the proposed budget would pump an additional $1.5 billion to expand for-profit detention facilities.