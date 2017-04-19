Here are 4 ‘high conviction’ stock ideas from Morgan Stanley for earnings season

Morgan Stanley's research team shared its favorite stock picks where the firm's analysts have a fundamental outlook significantly different from the Wall Street consensus.



"We highlight 12 names for which Morgan Stanley research analysts have high conviction going into earnings season," the research team wrote in a report to clients Wednesday. "For each of these stocks, our analyst has high conviction in a view that diverges from the Street's, and expects a near-term event to drive the stock."



The firm said each idea has one or more catalyst events in the next 15 to 60 days to move the stock price higher.



Here are four companies that made Morgan Stanley's recommended list and their price targets.