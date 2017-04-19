Snapchat recently introduced new "3D lenses" that you can overlay on top of the real world.

It's very much augmented reality, allowing you to place something like a rainbow right on your desk. It works a bit like the face filters, with impressive rendering and even realistic effects like shadows, but takes advantage of the rear camera instead of your front-facing selfie camera.

It's Snapchat's latest attempt to keep its users addicted, and it's pretty fun to mess around with. Want to see what it's all about? Let's take a tour.