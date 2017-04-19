Ignore the short term noise from the UK election, say investment advisors

The FTSE 100 has wiped out all the gains made this year following Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement of snap general elections to be held on June 8th, but investors should not be put off from investing in the U.K.'s blue chips index, according to industry watchers.

Alex Dryden, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, says the election announcement adds to the political noise coming from Europe.

"For U.K. investors, it certainly adds to the short-term noise, but what it might lead to is a softer Brexit," he told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Wednesday.

"A bigger majority for Conservatives in the House of Commons might allow Theresa May to take a softer Brexit stance, which is why we started to see the pound nose up on the election announcement.