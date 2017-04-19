    ×

    Investment Strategy

    Ignore the short term noise from the UK election, say investment advisors

    The FTSE 100 has wiped out all the gains made this year following Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement of snap general elections to be held on June 8th, but investors should not be put off from investing in the U.K.'s blue chips index, according to industry watchers.

    Alex Dryden, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, says the election announcement adds to the political noise coming from Europe.

    "For U.K. investors, it certainly adds to the short-term noise, but what it might lead to is a softer Brexit," he told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Wednesday.

    "A bigger majority for Conservatives in the House of Commons might allow Theresa May to take a softer Brexit stance, which is why we started to see the pound nose up on the election announcement.

    UK election adds to the political noise: JP Morgan   

    The U.K. currency is currently trading around $1.285, levels not seen since October.

    While May's announcement came as a surprise, many expect her Conservative party to win, according to Tom Stevenson, investment director for personal investing at Fidelity International.

    "The prospect of a more secure parliamentary majority for the Government has lifted sterling and caused the FTSE 100 to fall. With five years before she needs to go back to the country, the Prime Minister's hands are less tied than she would be facing a 2020 election," he told CNBC via email.

    "After the initial market reaction, markets will probably settle now with the electoral outcome already largely priced in. With this in mind, it's sensible for investors to ignore the short-term noise created by the election and to focus on their longer-term goals."

    Economist Dean Turner and strategist Geoffrey Yu from UBS say the election will have a limited economic impact and believe sterling will stage a modest recovery over the next 12 months.

    "We see no reason to change our view on markets. We still favor a diversified dividend strategy and are watching for any divergence between mid and large-cap performance should the GBP rally ahead of our expectations. We retain our six-month FTSE 100 forecast of 7550," they said in a note published Tuesday.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FTSE
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...