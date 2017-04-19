Former basketball star Kobe Bryant has written and narrated a TV commercial for sports drink Body Armor, as part of a push to compete with Gatorade, the PepsiCo-owned brand that has been around for 44 years and currently leads the market.

Body Armor's TV campaign focuses on the obsession athletes have about their sport, and features basketball player Skylar Diggins, NFL quarterback Andrew Luck and golfer Dustin Johnson among others. The ad is already online, and will debut tonight on TNT during the NBA playoffs.

The commercial sees the sportspeople training in a black-and-white film, while Bryant narrates: "There's only one thing that separates the bad from the good. The good from the great. The greats from the legends. Just one thing. Obsession."