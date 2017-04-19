    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    Love Candy Crush Saga? Now you can buy a sweet Moschino swimsuit for $300

    Since it launched in 2012, Candy Crush Saga has been played more than one trillion times, helping it to rank among the highest-grossing games in the U.S. and U.K.

    Now people who love moving colored candies around their cellphone screens to make matching lines of sweets can buy a Candy Crush iPhone case ($70), swimsuit ($300) swim shorts ($250) or backpack ($650), in a new collaboration with Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott.

    Sebastian Knutsson, chief creative officer at King, which owns the Candy Crush franchise, said the new line is a "fun and playful capsule collection," marking the game's fifth birthday.

    Moschino and Candy Crush Saga have launched a small range of clothing and accessories
    Moschino | Candy Crush Saga
    Moschino and Candy Crush Saga have launched a small range of clothing and accessories

    "Moschino and Jeremy Scott are known for their larger than life creations and bringing popular culture to the runway, so it's the perfect partnership as we prepare to mark the five-year anniversary of Candy Crush Saga. The game has earned a firm position in the cultural zeitgeist and the collection is a celebration of this," he said in an online statement.

    The line has been popular at this week's Coachella music festival, with guests at a party hosted by Scott wearing the swimsuit. The Moschino label was founded in 1983 and is known for its pop culture-style clothes. Scott, who joined the brand in 2013, showed clothes featuring Transformers illustrations on the runway at his pre-Fall collection in Milan in January, and fashioned clothes out of cardboard-style material in February.

    On average, 18 billion game rounds of Candy Crush Saga are being played every month, the company said in an online statement in September 2016, and there are now 2,000 levels to the game.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.