Love Candy Crush Saga? Now you can buy a sweet Moschino swimsuit for $300

Since it launched in 2012, Candy Crush Saga has been played more than one trillion times, helping it to rank among the highest-grossing games in the U.S. and U.K.

Now people who love moving colored candies around their cellphone screens to make matching lines of sweets can buy a Candy Crush iPhone case ($70), swimsuit ($300) swim shorts ($250) or backpack ($650), in a new collaboration with Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott.

Sebastian Knutsson, chief creative officer at King, which owns the Candy Crush franchise, said the new line is a "fun and playful capsule collection," marking the game's fifth birthday.