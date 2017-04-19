Mark Mobius: Here’s the best global investment opportunity now

Investors should look to India for a prime opportunity within emerging markets, Franklin Templeton's Mark Mobius says.

Mobius told CNBC the emerging markets space as a whole is "going gangbusters." When asked for his best investment idea, he turned a specific type of company in a specific market.

"What's most exciting in India are the small- and medium-cap companies," Mobius told "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "They've got thousands of companies listed, and these small and medium caps have not moved up as much as the large cap, so lots of excitement in that area."