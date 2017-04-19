Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's 113 point loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fueled by the rare earnings miss by Goldman Sachs. At 2pm Eastern Time we get the Fed's Beige Book report on economic activity.

-Morgan Stanley shares are higher after it just posted strong first-quarter earnings. IBM shares are under pressure after its revenues fell short of expectations.

-The IMF says its projections for U.S. economic growth will have to be revised down if President Donald Trump's tax reforms do not pass sometime this year.