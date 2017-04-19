Real estate mogul: This is one of the biggest mistakes someone just starting out can make

Real estate mogul Sean Conlon went to the home improvement store with first-time flipper Kai Bandele because he invested $47,000 in a home renovation project she was leading. Conlon was nervous the home renovation was falling behind schedule and he wanted to do what he could to keep tabs on the project — and his money.

As they examined the tile they had selected, Bandele revealed that she didn't know the dimensions of the wall they were looking to cover. She fumbled with her phone, looking for the answers, and eventually Bandele called the person who had arranged to buy the house once it was renovated.

Conlon was not impressed.