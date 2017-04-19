Experienced travelers share their top 8 tips for saving money abroad

Traveling doesn't have to cost a fortune. That is, if you do your research and stick to a few basic guidelines.

To help you make the most out of your next trip without breaking the bank, CNBC rounded up eight tips from experienced world travelers.

Read on to learn how to stretch your money on the road.

Take advantage of credit card rewards

"Air miles are the world's largest unofficial currency and act as both weapon and reward for the frequent traveler," says CEO Richard Moross, who travels internationally at least once a month. "I remain fiercely loyal to my airlines and hotels of choice to maximize comfort, speed, familiarity and long-term rewards on the road."

Read more about how to pick the best rewards credit card and check out the best travel credit cards of 2017.