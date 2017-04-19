Semiconductor supplier Lam Research shares pop after earnings beat

Lam Research, a company that supplies equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, saw shares rise Wednesday after reporting earnings that beat Street estimates.

The Fremont, California-based company's stock gained more than 6 percent in early trade. On Tuesday, Lam reported earnings of $2.80 a share versus a Thomson Reuters estimate of $2.55 per share. The company brought in $2.15 billion in revenue, beating the analyst-expected figure of $2.13 billion.

"Our outlook for the year has improved, and we are increasingly convinced by the potential for sustainable value creation from long-term diverse and secular technology demand trends," Lam Research CEO Martin Anstice said in a release.

Analysts at Stifel raised their price target on the stock to $170 from $150, implying a 33.4 percent upside from Tuesday's close of $127.43.

"Lam Research continued to execute extremely well and benefit from favorable industry conditions," Stifel said in a Wednesday note to clients, adding they believe the firm is on track for a strong first half of the year.

With the day's move, shares of Lam Research are up over 35 percent over the past six months.

LRCX 6-month chart

Source: FactSet