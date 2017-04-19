Sterling may hit $1.35 by year-end but rally will not last, analysts say

However, some analysts say they were rather surprised with the market reaction on Tuesday after May's announcement. Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at Berenberg, told CNBC via email that he was surprised at the positive market reaction.

"I don't see much merit to the story that an increase in Conservative seats following 8 June election May will dilute the hard- Brexiteers on the Conservative backbenches, enabling May to go for the softer Brexit that she wanted all along."

Pickering also said that the event yesterday has had no impact on the bank's sterling forecasts.

"No major change to my sterling forecast. Part dollar story, part Brexit story; markets pricing in 2018 Fed rate hikes and the potential for early clashes in the Brexit negotiations suggests that sterling will head a little lower from here for the rest of the year."

Sterling has seen a lot of volatility since the UK's vote to leave the European Union. While the initial moves were dramatic, plunging from the highs of $1.50 to a 31-year low of $1.32, the currency continues to remain under pressure at current levels of $1.28. Sterling is down more than 15 percent since referendum day.