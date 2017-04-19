Theresa May pledges to fight for every vote to secure best Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to fight for every vote in an upcoming general election, which could see her overthrow opposition and secure her vision of a hard Brexit.

"Every vote for the Conservatives will make it harder for those who want to stop me from getting the job done," May said in a defiant speech to parliament Wednesday.

"Every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the European Union," she added at the Prime Ministers Question Time address.

The comments come a day after the prime minister announced a surprise snap election to be held on June 8. The proposals, which require a two-thirds majority from U.K.lawmakers, will go to a vote Wednesday afternoon.

The prime minister has criticized opposition parties, who she says have attempted to derail her Brexit negotiations and said that an early election would enable her to form a more unified government and therefore ease talks with the EU.

Targeting opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, May said that the vote would provide Britons with a "real choice" over their future.

"People will have a real choice at this election. They will have a choice between a Conservative government that has shown we can build a stronger economy and a Labour party whose economic policy would bankrupt this country."

