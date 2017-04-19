Think running retail stores is more expensive than selling online? Think again.

Conventional wisdom suggests that running retail stores is more expensive than selling the same merchandise online.
Conventional wisdom is wrong.
It may also seem that using existing retail stores as mini-distribution centers to fulfill online orders for shoppers is a less expensive option than full-fledged distribution centers.
But in actuality, it's typically the most expensive option.
As more and more shopping shifts online, retailers are working hard to capture the sale, no matter the cost. But when it comes to profitability, an online sale is not an equivalent replacement for that same item purchased in store.
Retail consultancy AlixPartners built models for CNBC to illustrate an approximation of the financial differences an apparel retailer might see when selling $100 worth of goods in-store and the same $100 worth of goods online.
Buy in-store
The AlixPartners models begin with a typical $100 clothing purchase made by a shopper in a physical store, with a typical cost of goods sold — or what the retailer paid to have that clothing manufactured — of about $40.
Then, there is the cost of running stores, but because those costs are considered "legacy" costs — and have been in place for many years — there's a maturity and scale to them, making them more efficient, and less "expensive" relatively, than the cost of running online operations.
In a physical retail store, a shopper, effectively, picks out her own merchandise, and gets it home herself, so there's no additional "picking, packing, shipping" cost paid by a retailer with this model.
Thus the $100 outfit has associated operating costs, like rent, overhead and labor of about $28.
So a $100 purchase, minus the $40 cost of the goods, minus the $28 operating costs associated with that unit of clothing, leaves a profit margin of 32 percent.
Buy online, ship from distribution center
Now, consider a shopper instead goes to a retailer's website to search for and buy that same $100 outfit, with the same $40 cost. The model assumes that the $100 purchase comes with free shipping, which is fairly typical for a purchase of that value.
There are costs associated with processing an online order. In this case, it has to be picked, packed and shipped to the shopper from a distribution center.
It's much more expensive on a per item basis, for a retailer to ship individual orders, one at a time, from fulfillment centers to consumers' homes, than it is to send a truckload of inventory from a distribution center to a store.
So, for the retailer, the clothing shipped from a distribution center would have associated operating costs of $30, slightly more than the in-store operating costs.