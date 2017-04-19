Trump claims credit as Georgia congressional election appears likely to head to runoff

Democrat Jon Ossoff fell below the 50 percent level needed to claim an outright win against a mass of opponents in a closely-watched special election on Tuesday in Georgia's 6th congressional district, likely setting the stage for a runoff in June.

Ossoff sought to parlay opposition to President Donald Trump into a victory that would rebuke the White House and embolden Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

With 84 percent of 210 precincts reported, Ossoff was at 48.6 percent, according to a live election update on the New York Times site, below the majority threshold required to win the race outright. New York Times political writer Nate Cohn said there are mail-in ballots still to count, though not enough in his estimate to change the outcome.

The race now likely heads to a June 20 runoff, with Trump, who had called on voters to reject Ossoff, claiming credit in a tweet.

Republicans nationally and in Georgia acknowledged before polls opened that Ossoff would top the 18-candidate field, which included Republicans, Democrats and independents on one primary ballot.



This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.