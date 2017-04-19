[CNBC is streaming it live on its international website. The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. U.K. time (7 a.m. ET). Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to speak in Parliament on Wednesday, answering questions from the lawmakers after she recently called for a general election this summer.

On Tuesday, the British leader surprised many by announcing that the country was in "need (of) a general election and we need one now", arguing that the U.K. now has a "one-off opportunity" to form a unified government.

If the snap election does happen, May stated that it would be held on June 8. However, this decision would need a two-thirds majority of U.K. lawmakers, which is set to be discussed and decided upon on Wednesday.