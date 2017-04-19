10 US cities where it's cheaper to buy a home than rent

Almost everywhere in the U.S., it's cheaper to rent a home than to buy.

But in select cities, homeowners come out ahead, thanks to a low cost of living and favorable housing market.

To find the places where owning is cheaper than renting, financial services site SmartAsset gathered data on the average rent and home prices in the 100 largest metro areas in the US. The data, which SmartAsset shared with CNBC, compares the total costs of buying and renting a typical home in each metro area for a household earning $100,000 a year.

For the "buy" scenario, SmartAsset made the following assumptions: a 4.5 percent mortgage rate, closing costs of $2,000, and a 20 percent down payment.

The cities that made the cut can be found exclusively in the South and Midwest, which is unsurprising considering that those regions typically rank among the least expensive places to live in the country.

Read on to see the top 10 cities where it's cheaper to buy than rent.

10. Omaha, Nebraska

Average monthly mortgage payment: $583

Average monthly rent: $1,255

Average home price: $250,822

Years needed to break even: 1.63