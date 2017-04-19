Dow falls as IBM shares tumble after earnings; financials rise after Morgan Stanley beats the Street

Volatility returns to the markets: Pro Monday, 17 Apr 2017 | 7:06 AM ET | 03:14

U.S. equities traded mixed on Wednesday, with IBM sending the Dow Jones industrial average lower and Morgan Stanley leading financials after posting quarterly results.

The Dow traded about 25 points lower with IBM shaving off about 70 points from the 30-stock index. IBM posted mixed quarterly results as earnings beat but sales fell for the 20th straight quarter on a year-over-year basis. The stock fell more than 4 percent.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, with financials leading advancers after Morgan Stanley posted a strong first-quarter as its fixed-income trading revenue doubled year over year.

The investment bank's results easily topped Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to Dow component Goldman Sachs, which shocked investors with disappointing earnings and revenue

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing more than half a percent.

Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, said that 77 percent of the S&P 500 companies that had already reported topped Wall Street estimates and 558 percent outperformed sales expectations.