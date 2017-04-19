Dow falls as IBM shares tumble after earnings; financials rise after Morgan Stanley beats the Street

    ×

    U.S. equities traded mixed on Wednesday, with IBM sending the Dow Jones industrial average lower and Morgan Stanley leading financials after posting quarterly results.

    The Dow traded about 25 points lower with IBM shaving off about 70 points from the 30-stock index. IBM posted mixed quarterly results as earnings beat but sales fell for the 20th straight quarter on a year-over-year basis. The stock fell more than 4 percent.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, with financials leading advancers after Morgan Stanley posted a strong first-quarter as its fixed-income trading revenue doubled year over year.

    The investment bank's results easily topped Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to Dow component Goldman Sachs, which shocked investors with disappointing earnings and revenue

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing more than half a percent.

    Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, said that 77 percent of the S&P 500 companies that had already reported topped Wall Street estimates and 558 percent outperformed sales expectations.

    "The first-quarter numbers themselves have been great thus far, ... which was widely anticipated," he said. "What these earnings are doing is confirming the rally in late 2016, but they are not telling you what will happen later on." Raich added that two thirds of the companies that had reported also saw their second-quarter earnings estimate get cut.

    American Express, eBay, Qualcomm and CSX are among the companies scheduled to report after the bell Wednesday.

    Investors also kept an eye on France, as the country's presidential election drew closer. Four candidates are within striking distance of the presidency, including far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon and conservative Marine Le Pen.

    "Everyone is holding their breath ahead of the first round," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management. French presidential elections are held over two rounds; the first one is scheduled for Sunday.

    "There is still the possibility of a runoff between [communist] Jean-Luc Melenchon and [far-right candidate] Marine Le Pen," Bartholomew said. "If that doesn't happen, then investors will breath a sigh of relief."

    But centrist "Emmanuel Macron should secure passage into the runoff to make the news from across the Atlantic on Sunday somewhat uneventful. The focus among traders will therefore quickly turn to the impending avalanche of earnings," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    France CAC 40 index posted its worst one-day perfomance since Sept. 26 on Tuesday as jitters over the election led investors to sell ahead of the contest.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: American Express, eBay CSX, Canadian Pacific Railway, Qualcomm, Abbott Labs, SLM

    2:00 p.m. Beige book

    Thursday

    Earnings: Travelers, Verizon, Blackstone, Philip Morris, ABB, Bank of NY Mellon, Alliance Data, PPG Industries, Imax, MGIC Investment, KeyCorp, Nucor, Janus, Visa, Sonoco Products, Sherwin-Williams, Mattel, NCR, Danaher

    8:30 a.m. Weekly claims

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed

    Friday

    Earnings: General Electric, Honeywell, NextEra Energy, Kansas City Southern, Schlumberger, Rockwell Collins, Stanley Black and Decker, SunTrust, Morningstar, Steve Madden

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

