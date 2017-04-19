US Treasurys lower as investors eye economic data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors await fresh economic data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.2018 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8637 percent.
U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors await fresh economic data.
On the data front, Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve issue the Beige Book of economic conditions at around 2 p.m ET.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.87 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.40 a barrel, down 0.02 percent.
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to reducing a global supply overhang which has hampered markets since 2014.