    US Treasurys lower as investors eye economic data

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors await fresh economic data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.2018 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8637 percent.

    On the data front, Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve issue the Beige Book of economic conditions at around 2 p.m ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.87 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.40 a barrel, down 0.02 percent.

    Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to reducing a global supply overhang which has hampered markets since 2014.

