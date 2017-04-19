US Treasurys lower as investors eye economic data

On the data front, Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve issue the Beige Book of economic conditions at around 2 p.m ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.87 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.40 a barrel, down 0.02 percent.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to reducing a global supply overhang which has hampered markets since 2014.