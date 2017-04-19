Vacant department stores make way for beer houses, high-end sushi joints

By the time August rolls around, there will be about 350 fewer J.C. Penney, Macy's, Sears and Kmart stores at shopping centers across the U.S.

For some of those properties, the loss of these stores could be the final blow that puts them out of business. Yet in other instances, the vacancies will provide landlords an opportunity to reinvent the space for more in-demand tenants — allowing them to charge a higher rent, to boot.

From growing retail chains to dining and entertainment, here are some of the tenants who are filling in malls' empty anchor space, according to a new report by JLL.