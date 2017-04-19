    ×

    Earnings

    Wal-Mart is 'poking the bear,' says Barclays analyst

    • Barclay's is bullish on Wal-Mart
    • The firm has an $82 price target on Wal-Mart
    • With its acquisition of Jet, Wal-Mart is well-positioned in e-commerce
    Barclays analyst: Wal-Mart has advantage where Amazon is struggling to figure out
    Barclays analyst: Wal-Mart has advantage where Amazon is still struggling to figure out   

    Wal-Mart's recent acquisition of Jet.com seems to be upping its e-commerce presence and could be "poking the bear" of Amazon, Barclays analyst Karen Short told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Wednesday.

    Short reiterated her position on Wal-Mart in a Barclays note entitled "Poking the Bear — Why WMT Remains our Top Pick" on Wednesday, keeping her overweight rating with a price target of $82 on the stock.

    "Jet brings a whole level of expertise and sophistication that Wal-Mart.com or Wal-Mart wouldn't have been able to develop on their own, so they're basically leapfrogging where Wal-Mart would be had they not made the acquisition," Short told CNBC.

    Wal-Mart acquired Jet.com for $3.3 billion back in August.

    "With Wal-Mart's bricks-and-mortar, it's an omnichannel presence that clearly, you know, at least when it comes to food, Amazon is struggling with to figure out. And I think when it comes to food, you do need both the bricks-and-mortar and you need the online option, and I think Wal-Mart is well-positioned to have the best of both worlds," she added.

    Shares of Wal-Mart are up around 7 percent year-to-date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is down over 3 percent year-to-date, as of midday Wednesday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XRT
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    WMT
    ---
    BARC
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...