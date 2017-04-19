Wall Street expected to bounce back from Goldman shock

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning a day after Goldman Sachs shocked Wall Street by missing earnings estimates.



The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 110 points lower, with Goldman shaving off 73 points.



On the data front, Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve issue the Beige Book of economic conditions at around 2 p.m ET.



On the earnings front, Abbott Laboratories, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp are among the major companies scheduled to report before the bell. American Express, eBay, Qualcomm and CSX are all due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.14 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.79 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.07 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.87 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.40 a barrel, down 0.02 percent.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to reducing a global supply overhang which has hampered markets since 2014.