Wall Street is poised for a higher open despite IBM's premarket drubbing

Democrat Jon Ossoff fell below the 50 percent level needed to claim an outright win in Tuesday's special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district, setting the stage for a runoff in June against top Republican vote-getter Karen Handel. (NY Times)

The Georgia special election for the seat of Tom Price, who left Congress to become HHS secretary, was seen as an early referendum on President Donald Trump, who sees the runoff as a victory for Republicans against the well-funded Ossoff. (CNBC)

Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. today, promising the military would make an "overwhelming and effective" response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons. (AP)

Ahead of this week's spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought to assuage fears that Trump was about to rip up the global economic order or launch a new round of currency and trade wars. (FT)

The Super Bowl winning New England Patriots and Trump friend Tom Brady will be honored at the White House this afternoon. But some of Brady's teammates plan to boycott the event. (Washington Examiner)

Former Patriot star Aaron Hernandez, serving life for a 2013 murder, hanged himself in prison this morning. Hernandez's suicide comes five days after he was acquitted in the 2012 murder of two men in Boston. (Boston Globe)

Authorities said Kori Ali Muhammad stalked the streets of downtown Fresno, California, fatally shooting three white men. Before surrendering to police, he allegedly shouted, "Allahu akbar." (LA Times)

Steve Stephens, accused of recording a murder on video and posting to Facebook, shot himself to death when Pennsylvania State Police were attempting to pull him over, ending a massive manhunt. (NY Times)

The board of 21st Century Fox (FOXA) is expected tomorrow to talk about the fate of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News. Pressure increased Tuesday when another woman reported sexual harassment allegations. (NY Times)

Adidas is apologizing for sending out a marketing email praising customers who "survived" this year's Boston Marathon. People took to social media to blast the sportswear giant for being insensitive in light of the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon attack. (AP)

United (UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz met with the Chinese consulate in Chicago over the possible impact to bookings from the passenger removal fiasco, but it's too early to tell if business in China had been hurt yet. (Reuters)

Baidu has opened up its driverless car technology for automakers to use as the Chinese internet giant aims to be the default platform for autonomous driving in a bid to challenge the likes of Google and Tesla. (CNBC)