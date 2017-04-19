Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday the United States will conduct a "comprehensive review" of its policy toward Iran, warning that leaving the country "unchecked" could increase threats around the world.

"The Trump administration is currently conducting across the entire government a review of our Iran policy ... an unchecked Iran has the potential to follow the same path as North Korea and take the world along with it. The United States is keen to avoid a second piece of evidence that strategic patience is a failed approach," the top American diplomat said.

Tillerson told Congress late Tuesday that the White House will consider whether to break with the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal because of concerns about that country's continued support of terrorism. The Trump administration has found that Iran is currently in compliance with the agreement.