Xiaomi’s latest $362 flagship phone has the same chip as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and no headphone jack

Xiaomi launched its Mi 6 flagship smartphone on Wednesday with a dual lens camera and latest processing technology, as it looks to recover after a tough year.

The Chinese technology upstart, which is one of the most valuable private companies worth a reported $45 billion, showed off the device which boasts a 5.15-inch display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, a processor that is yet to appear only in Samsung's Galaxy S8.

Other key features include:

64 GB or 128 GB storage options

Dual lens rear camera with two 12 megapixel sensors

Under-glass fingerprint sensor on the front

No headphone jack

Splash resistance

Xiaomi is selling the 64 GB Mi 6 model for 2,499 yuan ($362). The price in dollar terms is slightly above its previous Mi 5 flagship which was released in February 2016 and cost 2,699 which at the time was $354. Still Xiaomi has priced the device lower than flagships from the likes of Huawei, Apple and Samsung.

The Mi 6 is a very important phone launch for Xiaomi, a company that was once the darling of the smartphone world, showing triple-digit growth and challenging the likes of Samsung and Apple. But it has been struggling in recent years and has since looked to branch into new areas such as connected appliances.

Xiaomi's peak in China was the second quarter of 2015 where it was number one and had a 16 percent market share. By the fourth quarter of 2016, it was the fifth largest player with a market share of 7.4 percent, according to IDC data.

In a letter to staff in January, Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun admitted the company grew "too fast" in the past few years leading to challenges in the business.

"2016 was a year in which we took time to catch our breaths and slow our rapid pace to make essential adjustments to our business that will enable us to go further," Jun said.

The company is targeting 100 billion yuan in revenue this year, a feat it has not achieved before.