The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Weatherford International (WFT).

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Arconic (ARCN).

David Seaburg is a buyer of Coach (COH).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Trader disclosure: On April 18, 2017 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Pete Najarian owns calls AXP, BAC, BZH, C, CHK, CLF, DAL, ETP, FB, FSLR, GE, HAL, HMY, JPM, KMI, MAR, MLCO, MRO, RF, TBT, TCK, UNP, VALE, WFM, WFT, XLF, XLNX, ZIOP. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, AMD, BAC, CL, DLTR, DIS, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GM, HAIN, HUM, IBM, INTC, JWN, K, KO,KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MDLZ, MSFT, MRK, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, TRN, UNP, V, WDC, WFT.

Karen is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, GLMP, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, GS calls, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WFM. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.

Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT.

Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.