5 money habits that will help you get rich

Seemingly small habits can get you pretty far.

As socio-economist Randall Bell writes in his new book "Me We Do Be," our lives are "the sum of our habits and routines. Our tiny actions, good or bad, add up and make us what we are."

The wealthiest, most successful people tend to adhere to certain habits. Here are five that have worked for them and could work for you.

1. Automate your finances

Putting your financial plan on autopilot will save you money, time and mental energy, says self-made millionaire Chris Reining, who crossed the $1 million threshold at age 35 and retired at 37. "I automated my money years ago, and the benefit is I don't have to make decisions about where my money should go, how much I should invest, what I can spend, do I have enough savings, and so on," he says.