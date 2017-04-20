9 great jobs for people who want to save the planet

If you're interested in finding a job in science, agriculture or other earth-focused fields, you're in luck. Sectors like energy, environmental science and biology are growing rapidly, creating greater demand for workers with backgrounds in science, data or technology.

Future-focused billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are betting big on companies with an environmental focus, and professions related to science and the environment are projected to add new jobs at or faster than the average U.S. job growth rate, 7 percent, over the coming decade.

What's more, many of these jobs pay well, with salaries upwards of $60,000.

"Heightened public interest in the hazards facing the environment," the BLS reports, "as well as the increasing demands placed on the environment by population growth, is expected to spur demand" for various environmental jobs.

Thinking about joining the rapidly-growing workforce of planet savers? Here are nine jobs to consider:

9. Agricultural and food scientists