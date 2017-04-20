After-hours buzz: V, MAT, OCN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of Visa ticked up 3 percent during extended-trading after the payments network operator reported a second-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Visa reported earnings of 86 cents a share on revenue of $4.48 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 79 cents a share on revenue of $4.295 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Mattel shares tumbled more than 6 percent during after-hours following another quarter of lower sales and a larger-than-expected loss. The toy company reported a loss of 32 cents a share on revenue of $736 million while analysts expected a loss of 17 cents a share on revenue of $801 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Ocwen surged nearly 6 percent in extended trading after the stock tanked more than 53 percent during intraday trading. Ocwen shares plunged after a report saying state and federal authorities have sued the company due to the mishandling of millions of mortgage accounts.

Electronics for Imaging shares tanked more than 12 percent during after-hours after the company posted quarterly revenue that disappointed. The digital printing company reported earnings of 55 cents a share on revenue of $228.7 million while analysts expected earnings of 55 cents on revenue of $239.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.