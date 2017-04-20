As Shandy season approaches, Leinenkugel’s celebrates 150 years with a new beer

In 1988, the family made the decision to sell to Miller Brewing, now known as MillerCoors, a move which likely saved the brewery from going out of business.



Fast forward nearly three decades and to a new generation of Leinenkugel family members working in the brewery, the brand is enjoying a resurgence. A big part of that is its successful line of Shandy, beer that's mixed with a soft drink.

The brew is enormously popular during the all-important summer sales season, and Leinenkugel has all but cornered that market.



"Nine out of every ten Shandies consumed in the United States have Leinenkugel on the label," said Leinenkugel. "Early indications are we're going to exceed our summer Shandy plans this year."



In addition to the continued strength of the flagship Summer Shandy brand which was first introduced in 2007, a grapefruit Shandy brand extension has also proven to be a hit.



"In the first year we released it as package it became the number one craft beer brand in 2015 " said Leinenkugel.



So while the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery Company celebrates its past and the Leinenkugel Shandy remains a current summer success, Dick Leinenkugel is looking toward the future.

"I'm just a caretaker of the brewery and the brand, that's the way I view it and when you look at the four generations that came before me and how much tougher they had it than I do, I'm really humbled," he said. "I'm just looking forward to getting the brewery set up to have another great 150 years."