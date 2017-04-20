The Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. has sent letters to more than 90 celebrities, athletes, other "influencers" and marketers telling them that they must be honest about when they are endorsing products on social media.

A sample letter, posted on the FTC's website and signed by its director of advertising practices Mary K. Engle, sets out some of its "truth in advertising laws and standards," and says that any posts that have a "material connection" – those that are paid-for – must be "clearly and conspicuously" labeled as such.

One of its main concerns is over Instagram posts where viewers have to click the "more" button to see the full caption.

The letter states: "For example, consumers viewing posts in their Instagram streams on mobile devices typically see only the first three lines of a longer post unless they click "more," and many consumers may not click "more." Therefore, you should disclose any material connection above the "more" button.