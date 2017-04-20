Cramer Remix: The Sherwin-Williams & Valspar deal could be a profit primer for this stock   

Thursday's market surge intrigued Cramer, so he decided to look at the day's earnings reports to find where all the bullishness originated.

"There are a couple of joyous weeks every quarter where we hear from individual companies that their collective results are actually able to control the agenda of trading," the "Mad Money" host said. "They serve as the preponderance of the evidence about how companies are really doing, how their stocks should perform, and, by extrapolation, how strong or weak the broader economy may be."

In other words, major institutions like the Federal Reserve or the Department of Labor typically hold sway over the market. But during earnings season, a flurry of strong reports can coax a positive response out of the market on its own.

Cramer also spoke with Nicholas Pinchuk, CEO of tools and equipment maker Snap-On, who shed light on the company's ability to scale up, and the recent visit paid to it by President Donald Trump.

"What I told the president is one of the key things about Snap-On ... [is] our people generate customization in the midst of consistency," Pinchuk told Cramer on Thursday.

The CEO touted the company's scalability as their stock keeping units (SKUs), or components of their inventory, exponentially grow in number.

"We keep improving our processes, but we have more and more customization. So our SKUs just keep expanding, but because we have capable people trained that are very, very skilled, we can manage that consistency," the CEO continued.

And with a booming diagnostics business helped by the rise of computer-connected cars as well as consistently growing European sales, Snap-On is looking to Cramer like a more and more attractive play.