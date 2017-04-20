Early movers: TRV, VZ, DHI, DGX, BX, KEY, AXP, GM, SBUX, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Travelers — The insurance company reported quarterly profit of $2.16 per share, below estimates of $2.35 a share. The shortfall was due largely to higher-than-expected catastrophe losses, which shaved 79 cents per share off the quarterly numbers. Revenue did exceed forecasts and the company also raised its quarterly dividend by 7.5 percent.

Verizon — The telecom giant missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of 95 cents per share. Revenue also came up short. Verizon did highlight its customer loyalty figures, showing retail postpaid phone churn at 0.90 percent for the eighth consecutive quarter.

DR Horton — The home builder beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. Results were driven by a 17 percent increase in sales.

Quest Diagnostics — The medical lab operator posted adjusted quarterly profit of $1.33 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 a share. Revenue also came in above forecasts, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

Blackstone — The private-equity firm beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with economic net income of 82 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded Street forecasts. Its earnings more than doubled from a year earlier as the value of its holdings jumped.

KeyCorp — The regional bank came in four cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share. Revenue also came in above Street forecasts. The company said it is realizing good value from its First Niagara acquisition.

American Express — Amex reported quarterly profit of $1.34 per share, six cents a share above estimates. The financial services giant also saw revenue beat estimates, despite the impact of losing its relationship with warehouse retailer Costco last year. Amex did see an increase in card member spending.

Select Comfort — Select Comfort came in 11 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 56 cents per share. The mattress retailer's revenue also beat estimates. Comparable sales rose three percent versus a consensus estimate of a 1.3 percent drop. Select Comfort also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

CSX — CSX earned an adjusted 51 cents per share for its latest quarter, eight cents a share better than estimates. The railroad operator also scored a top line beat. The company was helped by the ongoing recovery in shipments of coal.

Alcoa — Alcoa is closing its New York headquarters, as well as seven other offices, in an effort to trim costs by $5 million per year.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.34 per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. The chipmaker's revenue also beat forecasts. The company's stock is rising in pre-market trading despite conservative current-quarter guidance and concerns over royalty payments being withheld by Apple in a legal dispute with the iPhone maker.

EBay — EBay came in one cent a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 49 cents per share. The e-commerce company's revenue was essentially in line with Street forecasts, but its current-quarter profit forecast falls mostly below expectations as eBay faces competition from Amazon and other retailers.

General Motors — The automaker said its Venezuelan plant in the industrial city of Valencia had been illegally seized by authorities in that country, shutting down normal operations. The government did not provide any information on that action.

U.S. Bancorp — The bank plans to launch a new premium credit card in May, becoming the latest entry in a rapidly expanding market.

Alphabet — Alphabet's Google unit will introduce an ad-blocking feature in its popular Chrome web browser, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The new feature could be announced within a few weeks, although the report said some details are still being finalized.

Tribune Media — The TV station operator is a potential target of rival broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group, according to a Bloomberg report. The company is said to be working on finalizing a deal by the time Tribune is scheduled to report earnings the week of May 8.

United Rentals — United Rentals reported quarterly profit of $1.63 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, but the shares are under pressure on a bigger-than-expected drop in the equipment rental company's rental rates.

Starbucks — Starbucks was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, based on optimism about comparable store sales growth for the coffee chain.

Gap — J.P. Morgan Securities upgraded the apparel retailer to "neutral" from "underweight," in both a valuation call and optimism about stability at the old Navy unit and limited downside risk to overall earnings.