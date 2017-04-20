European markets set to open lower; Eurotunnel, Pernod-Ricard, Sky, Unilever, Actelion report

European markets are set to open lower on Thursday morning as investors continue to weigh current political uncertainties and eye fresh corporate earnings.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 11 points at 7,109, the CAC 40 is expected to open 20 points lower at 4,987 and the DAX is set to begin trading off by 45 points at 11,977.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continue after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday the U.S. was looking at new ways to pressure the rogue state. Meanwhile, he also accused Iran of "alarming ongoing provocations" to disturb countries in the Middle East.

In Europe, opinion polls show that the race to elect the next French president is too close to call with both leading candidates losing momentum ahead of Sunday's first-round vote.