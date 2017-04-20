Full interview with former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin on Trump's agenda, economy

Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin shared his views on the economy and President Donald Trump's economic agenda in an exclusive interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On the economy: "Our basic rate of growth for this year and next year … is somewhere's around 2 to 2 ¼ percent," Rubin said. "My guess would be if you got the kind of stimulus they [House Republicans and Trump] are talking about, you might be able to add a few tenths to that, 2 ½ percent … but those kind of actions … could also have some adverse effects."



On a border adjustment tax: "Not only do I think it is bad policy, which I do, I think the probability of the border adjustment tax happening is remote," he said.



Rubi also discussed:

Tax reform

Asset bubbles

Federal Reserve

Financial regulation

Quantitative easing

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.



