Futures point to higher open on Wall Street as Dow hopes to end losing streak

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday morning after the Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 200 points over the last two days.

The Dow has closed lower in five of the past six sessions. Wednesday's fall came after IBM's sales fell for the 20th straight quarter on a year-over-year basis.

On the data front, Thursday will see initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed index released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with leading indicators set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.



On the earnings front Travelers, Verizon, Bank of NY Mellon, Blackstone and Imax are among companies set to report before the bell on Thursday. Visa and Mattel are set to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.12 percent higher on Thursday morning. In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite was little changed, up 0.06 percent, and the Nikkei 225 in Japan closed flat, down 0.01 percent.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.21 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.53 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.62 a barrel, up 0.36 percent.