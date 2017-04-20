Germany's finance chief downplays tense US-German relations

Germany is interested in working with the Trump administration to create "the best relationship that is possible," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Thursday.

Last month, President Donald Trump appeared to ignore a request for a handshake from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, prompting speculation that the two had a tough meeting.

Schaeuble called that moment a "strange situation," but said it was "totally wrong" to read into that awkward event. Merkel and Trump's meeting was one of "mutual confidence," he said.

Germany's finance chief said, " I'm ready to discuss every bit of fact, but you can only give advice on the basis of the facts."

Watch German FM on rise of Euroskepticism