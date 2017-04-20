Google to reportedly unveil an ad-blocking feature for its Chrome browser

Google plans to introduce a new ad-blocking feature to its Chrome browser, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal which cite sources familiar with the company.

The ad-blocker, which would be available as a default setting for both mobile and desktop, could spell the end of certain online adverts which many users claim disrupt their browsing experience, the paper said, citing sources familiar with the company.

Targeted adverts are likely to be those featured in a report released last month by the Coalition for Better Ads, a U.S. and European industry group, the Journal suggests. These include six desktop and twelve mobile web ad experiences which it said fell below the threshold of "consumer acceptability," such as pop-ups and auto-playing video ads.

Under one potential iteration of Google's plans, the ban could extend to all advertising that appears on sites with offending ads, rather than just the offending ads specifically.

The reports claimed that the plans could be announced and rolled out in weeks – or withdrawn entirely.