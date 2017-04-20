Don't expect a government shutdown, GOP representative says

A Republican congressional representative who spoke to CNBC expects Congress to avoid a government shutdown as the April 28 deadline looms.

Congress returns from recess next week, with only days before the current resolution funding the government expires. The representative anticipates Congress will pass a measure keeping the government open temporarily while it works on a bipartisan deal to fund the government through the end of September.

The representative expects the resolution to fund the government through September to get enacted by mid-May.

CNBC previously reported that Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers of Congress, would be willing to adopt a temporary measure keeping the government running for about another week while lawmakers continue budget negotiations.

Possible points of contention as the parties hash out a deal include funding for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that President Donald Trump has proposed, and the possible defunding Planned Parenthood, among other issues.